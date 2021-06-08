Gordon finished with 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 loss to Phoenix.

Gordon stepped up for the Nuggets on both ends of the floor but unfortunately saw his efforts go to waste in what was a game they certainly could have won. Since arriving in Denver, Gordon has struggled to have a consistent impact, highlighted by his declining fantasy numbers. That said, he can be an influential player thanks to his athleticism and speed, something the Nuggets are going to need more of if they are to topple the surging Suns.