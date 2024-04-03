Gordon ended with 23 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 110-105 win over the Spurs.

Gordon played through his foot issue, producing a well-rounded performance. Although his fantasy ceiling is somewhat limited, Gordon remains a consistent asset across most formats. While there is a chance he sits out a couple of games down the stretch, with the number one seed still up for grabs, the Nuggets could continue to play their starters, even into the final week of the season.