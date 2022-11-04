Gordon ended with 27 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 win over the Thunder.

Gordon led the way for the Nuggets, pouring in a season-high 27 points on highly-efficient shooting. It's been a solid start to the season for Gordon, currently sitting just outside the top 100 in standard formats. He can be frustrating at times but given his role is secure, he really should be rostered in all formats moving forward.