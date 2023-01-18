Gordon finished with 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 122-113 win over the Trail Blazers.

The eight assists were a new season-high total for Gordon, who has increased his passing of late to help make up for his lagging defensive stats in recent games. Gordon generated five assists in both of the Nuggets' prior two games and is now averaging 2.6 dimes per game for the season, right in line with his 2021-22 average.