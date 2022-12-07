Gordon notched 27 points (10-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks.

Gordon continues to score the ball efficiently, eclipsing 50 percent from the floor for the 16th straight game. Not only is he connecting on his shots, but he is also doing it on a reasonably high volume, averaging 20.4 points over the past two weeks. His defensive contributions remain shaky, at best, meaning his value is primarily tied to his offensive output. A top 75 player thus far this season, Gordon remains a must-roster player across all formats.