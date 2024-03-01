Gordon posted 16 points (5-8 FG, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Thursday's 103-97 victory over the Heat.

Gordon can make an impact as a scoring weapon here and there, and while he's not a very consistent scorer when the Nuggets are at full strength, he might be in line for a more significant workload -- or at least more touches -- if Jamal Murray misses Saturday's trip to the Lakers due to the ankle injury he suffered against Miami. Gordon has no problems embracing a more significant role on offense and has looked good in recent games, hitting the 15-point plateau in five of his last six appearances.