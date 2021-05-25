Gordon provided 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Monday's 128-109 win over the Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard started off Game 2 where he left off and scored 32 of his 42 points in the first half. Coach Michael Malone then made the shrewd move of assigning the 6-foot-8 Gordon to defend him. Gordon was in Lillard's face the rest of the evening and slashed his production in the second half. Although it's impossible to shut down a player like Lillard consistently, we will probably see Gordon defending Lillard moving forward.