Gordon racked up 28 points (11-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 134-111 victory over Indiana.

Gordon had one of his best scoring performances of the campaign in the blowout win, coming up just three points shy of his season-high 31. Friday also marked the fifth time this season he's provided six or more dimes. While his performances can be a bit inconsistent, he's always in the mix for wide-open looks off Nikola Jokic passes, which has led to his career-high 59.3 field-goal percentage. Since the New Year, the forward is averaging 15.4 points, 7.0 boards, 4.0 assists and 1.2 combined blocks-plus-steals.