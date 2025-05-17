Gordon (hamstring) is expected to be listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Thunder, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Gordon was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain Friday, and he appeared to have suffered the injury in the latter stages of the Game 6 victory Thursday. The questionable tag means a decision on Gordon won't be made until closer to Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff, and he could very well end up being a game-time call. Gordon is averaging 14.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists across 7.5 minutes per game in the series against Oklahoma City.