Gordon is probable for Saturday's game against the Hawks due to a right foot strain.

Gordon missed a game March 25 due to a foot injury but has appeared in five straight since then, averaging 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 33.0 minutes during that stretch. He continues to show up on the injury report, but the veteran hasn't been limited since his absence.