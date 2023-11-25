Gordon is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the Spurs due to a right heel strain.
Gordon has yet to miss a game this season and isn't expected to do so Sunday despite dealing with a heel injury. The 28-year-old forward is averaging 13.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 36.6 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
More News
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Goes 0-for-12 in loss•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Double-double in loss to Magic•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Sniffs double-double•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Solid outing with 20 points•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Logs another double-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Records double-double in win•