Gordon (calf) is probable to play Thursday against the Hornets.
Gordon missed Denver's final game before the All-Star break, though it was likely a precaution to get him extended rest. Gordon was able to practice Wednesday and is expected to get the green light to suit up, but coach Michael Malone wasn't ready to name his starting unit.
