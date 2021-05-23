Gordon amassed 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 123-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Gordon, playing in his first playoff game for the Nuggets, came away with a serviceable, yet unspectacular line. The flaws in his overall game were once again on show as he failed to make either of his free throws while adding very little in terms of peripheral production. If the Nuggets are to turn things around against an experienced Trail Blazers outfit, they are going to need Gordon to step things up on both ends of the floor.