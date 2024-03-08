Gordon accumulated 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 victory over Boston.

Gordon fell one rebound short of his first double-double since Feb. 14. Since the beginning of February (14 games), Gordon has averaged 15.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.3 minutes per game. The Nuggets have a trio of prolific fantasy players, so Gordon's consistent production flies under the radar most nights.