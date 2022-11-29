Gordon ended with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal over 14 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets.

Foul trouble and game script resulted in Gordon seeing only 14 minutes -- by far his fewest of the season. Prior to Monday's win, he had scored in double figures across six straight games, averaging 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 blocks during that stretch. His role should normalize now that Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are healthy again. Gordon is on pace for his best fantasy season since 2018-19, with the forward notably shooting 60.6 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from deep -- both of which are career marks.