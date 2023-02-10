Gordon produced 37 points (15-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 115-104 loss to the Magic.

Gordon was feeling it Thursday, going 8-of-10 from the field for 18 points in the first half before chipping in another 17 in the third quarter alone on 6-of-8 shooting. The power forward was also a force on the glass throughout the contest, grabbing up a game-high 13 rebounds against his former team. It was only Gordon's second time breaking the 30-point mark this season and he's now shot above 70 percent from the floor in three straight.