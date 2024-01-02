Gordon (face/hand) recorded 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block across 25 minutes in Monday's 111-93 win over the Hornets.

Gordon missed the Nuggets' previous two games after requiring 21 stitches to his face and right shooting hand due to lacerations suffered from a family dog on Christmas Day. The Nuggets initially weren't willing to put a timeline on the 28-year-old's return to the court after he suffered the injuries, but he ended up healing quicker than anticipated and was back in the starting five Monday while Peyton Watson moved to the bench. Gordon's playing time was a bit suppressed in his return, but that was a byproduct of the blowout more than anything else; none of the Nuggets' other four starters played more than 31 minutes.