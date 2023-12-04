Gordon (heel) finished with 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 33 minutes in Saturday's 123-117 loss to the Kings.

Gordon made his return from a four-game absence due to the heel injury, taking back his usual spot in the starting five while reclaiming a typical minutes load. The Nuggets were playing without Jamal Murray (ankle) for the second game in a row, but if Murray is available for the team's next game Wednesday versus the Clippers, Gordon could end up losing out on a couple of field-goal attempts.