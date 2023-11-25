Gordon closed with two points (0-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes during Friday's 105-86 loss to the Rockets.

Gordon couldn't hit the side of a barn in Friday's loss, missing all 12 of his field goal attempts. Despite playing 33.9 minutes per game this season, Gordon is outside the top 150 in nine-category leagues. Still, Gordon remains a roster-able player with averages of 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 combined steals and blocks. If he can start to hit his shots, he should push back into the top 100 at some point.