Gordon closed with two points (0-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes during Friday's 105-86 loss to the Rockets.

Gordon couldn't hit the side of a barn in Friday's loss, missing all 12 of his field goal attempts. Despite playing 33.9 minutes per game this season, Gordon is outside the top 150 in nine-category leagues. With averages of just 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 combined steals and blocks, Gordon remains a must-roster player. If he can start to hit his shots, he should push back into the top 100 at some point.