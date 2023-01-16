Gordon ended Sunday's 119-116 win over the Magic with 25 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-11 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes.

Gordon got off to a great start with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field in the first half, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. He chipped in another 10 points in the second half to finish with a game-high 25 points on the night, giving him his first 20-point game this month. The power forward is now shooting 66.6 percent from the field during the Nuggets' current six-game winning streak