Gordon notched 30 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes during Thursday's 130-127 victory over the Warriors.

This was Gordon's second appearance since returning from a two-game absence due to a dog bite, and the veteran forward put together arguably his best performance of the season. He fell one rebound short of a double-double and notched his first 30-point performance of the campaign -- prior to Thursday, his high mark had been a modest 21 points on two occasions. Gordon isn't likely to produce this level of scoring on a consistent basis, but he's been fairly reliable as a mid-level scorer with 11 straight contest of double-digit points.