Gordon (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Joel Rush of Forbes.com reports.
Gordon was upgraded from questionable to probable Wednesday afternoon, so seeing him suiting up against New Orleans is no surprise. Gordon has started in each of his last three appearances, averaging 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 30.7 minutes.
