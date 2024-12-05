Gordon (calf) is listed as available for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

Gordon has been upgraded from probable to available due to injury management following a 10-game absence due to a right calf strain. In two outings since returning from the calf injury, the 29-year-old forward has averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.5 steals across 28.5 minutes per contest.