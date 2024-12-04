Gordon (calf) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Warriors.
Gordon has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite continuing to deal with a calf issue. Gordon will likely play around the 24 minutes he logged in Denver's most recent outing.
