Gordon (hamstring) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Gordon is in the tail end of his recovery from a right hamstring strain that caused him to miss 19 games in a row from Nov. 22. He's been cleared to play in a fourth consecutive game and could remain in the starting lineup at center as he did during Sunday's win over the Bucks. Over his last four outings since returning from injury, Gordon has averaged 17.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 25.0 minutes per game.