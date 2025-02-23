Gordon (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Gordon has missed two of the Nuggets' last 10 games while managing a right calf strain, but he has been cleared to play Saturday. He has averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists over 28.3 minute per game over that span.
