Gordon exited Friday's game against the Rockets and went to the locker room with an apparent hamstring injury, Tony Jones of The Athletic

Gordon had been dealing with a hamstring injury leading up to Friday's contest, and he may have aggravated the issue. Regardless, he'll be sidelined for at least a portion of Friday's contest as he gets looked at in the locker room. His absence could mean more action for Spencer Jones and Zeke Nnaji.

