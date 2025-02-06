Gordon is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Magic due to right calf injury management.
Gordon is in danger of missing the second leg of Denver's back-to-back Thursday due to a right calf issue. If the 29-year-old forward is ultimately downgraded to out, Zeke Nnaji and Julian Strawther are candidates to receive increased playing time.
