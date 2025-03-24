Gordon (rest) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.
After logging 37 minutes against Houston on Sunday with 13 points, eight assists, four rebounds and one steal, Gordon could be held out for injury maintenance Monday -- he's been playing through a right calf issue and a mild left ankle sprain. If Gordon can't go, Peyton Watson could step into a larger role for the Nuggets.
More News
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Cleared to suit up Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Probable for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Supplies team-high 23 in loss•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Available vs. Portland•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Likely to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Posts double-double in defeat•