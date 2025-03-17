Gordon (calf/ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Gordon has been in and out of the lineup of late as he nurses calf and ankle issues, and he could miss another contest Monday. If he is unable to go, Russell Westbrook will likely get the start, while Peyton Watson could also see an increased role.
