Gordon (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Gordon sat out Thursday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain he suffered in Tuesday's matchup against New Orleans and is in danger of missing a second straight contest. If that's the case, Vlatko Cancar, Bruce Brown, Christian Braun and Jeff Green are all candidates for increased roles.
