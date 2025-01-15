Now Playing

Gordon is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Houston due to right calf injury management.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and there's a good chance the Nuggets hold Gordon out for rest purposes -- he's played in two consecutive games since returning from injury. If that happens, Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson could absorb more minutes for the Nuggets.

