Gordon is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Houston due to right calf injury management.
Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and there's a good chance the Nuggets hold Gordon out for rest purposes -- he's played in two consecutive games since returning from injury. If that happens, Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson could absorb more minutes for the Nuggets.
More News
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Scores eight points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Available Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Thrives in limited minutes Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Won't start in return Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Cleared to play Sunday•