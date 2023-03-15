Gordon notched 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 125-110 loss to the Raptors.

Gordon scored double-digits for the seventh straight game, adding three combined steals and blocks in what was a solid overall performance. Since returning from injury, Gordon is barely a top 200 player, with his numbers basically down across the board. While he should be viewed as a must-roster player, his place on a 12-team roster could also be dependent on schedule and statistical need.