Head coach Michael Malone suggested Saturday that Gordon and the other starters should be available in an attempt to get them minutes together, though likely only for half the game, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Gordon and the other starters were listed as questionable for the contest, but it appears the starting crew will at least see some action together to keep the connection heading into the playoffs. That said, their respective values will be lessened from a fantasy standpoint due to the limited playing time, so Gordon is likely not worthy of rostering in most daily fantasy formats.