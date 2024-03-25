Gordon (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Memphis, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Gordon is dealing with a right plantar fascia strain and will miss his first game since Dec. 29. Jamal Murray (ankle) is also inactive Monday. Peyton Watson and Justin Holiday will likely have large roles in the frontcourt.
