Gordon is considered questionable to return to Wednesday's game at Phoenix due to right calf tightness.

Gordon checked out of the game with 8:40 left in the third quarter, tallying seven points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes before the Nuggets announced he was dealing with an injury. Denver looks as though it will have to finish out the Christmas Day game without one of its top defenders in Gordon. If Gordon doesn't return to the contest, the Nuggets will likely provide an update on his status after the game or on Thursday.