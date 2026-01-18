default-cbs-image
Gordon posted eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 victory over the Wizards.

While he fell one bucket short of his third career-triple-double, Gordon still tied his season high in boards and set a new high-water mark in assists in a most unusual double-double. The veteran forward has looked good in four games since rejoining the starting five, averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 threes and 0.8 steals over that stretch.

