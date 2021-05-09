Gordon won't play Saturday against the Nets due to right calf tightness.
It's unclear when he suffered the injury, but the 25-year-old was scratched about 30 minutes prior to Saturday's opening tip. Paul Millsap and JaMychal figures to see increased minutes with Gordon sidelined.
