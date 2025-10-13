Gordon scored 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 102-94 preseason win over the Clippers.

The 30-year-old forward led all scorers on the night in a strong performance. The Nuggets swapped Michael Porter out for Cameron Johnson this offseason, a move that could lead to a slightly bigger role in the offense for Gordon, but staying healthy will be the biggest key to his 2025-26 campaign after he played just 51 regular-season games last season, and averaging fewer than 30 minutes a game for the first time since 2020-21.