Gordon dropped a team-high 25 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding six rebounds in 23 minutes during Sunday's preseason win over the Bulls.

Denver's starting five all played at least 23 minutes as the team gets ready for Opening Night, and while Gordon stepped up with a strong scoring effort, Nikola Jokic also appeared to be in midseason form with a triple-double. Gordon has had trouble staying on the court the last couple years, playing a combined 87 regular-season games in 2024-25 and 2025-26, but he's been healthy this preseason and is averaging 18.3 points, 5.0 boards and 2.0 threes in just 16.0 minutes across three exhibition contests.