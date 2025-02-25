Gordon accumulated 25 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 125-116 victory over Indiana.

Gordon notched his highest point total since Nov. 1 (31 points) during his limited run Monday, leading the Nuggets with a game-high 25 points. The 29-year-old forward has now scored 20-plus points in five of his 35 regular-season outings this year. Gordon has also reached the double-digit mark in scoring in three consecutive contests following the All-Star break, and he has shot an impressive 62.2 percent from the field in that three-game span.