Gordon (calf) is probable for Monday's game against the Pacers.
Gordon continues to be listed as probable while managing a calf injury. He's been sidelined for two of Denver's last 11 contests, but Gordon doesn't seem in danger of missing Monday's game and should have his usual workload.
More News
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Green light to play vs. LAL•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Probable for Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Productive in victory Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Officially cleared•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Ruled out against Portland•