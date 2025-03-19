Gordon (calf/ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
The Nuggets continue to monitor Gordon's calf, and the veteran forward is also expected to play through an ankle sprain. Across his last eight games, Gordon has averaged 20.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.8 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes while shooting 55.0 percent from deep.
More News
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Scores season-high 38 points•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Active vs. Golden State•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Trending in right direction•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Iffy for Monday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Not playing Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Questionable for Saturday's contest•