Gordon (calf/ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

The Nuggets continue to monitor Gordon's calf, and the veteran forward is also expected to play through an ankle sprain. Across his last eight games, Gordon has averaged 20.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.8 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes while shooting 55.0 percent from deep.