Gordon (calf) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Gordon continues to manage his right calf issue but will likely be available to play in Thursday's game in Milwaukee. The veteran big man is coming off two impressive performances for Denver, scoring 24 points or more in the last two contests against the Lakers and Pacers.
More News
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Leads Denver with 25 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Will face Indiana on Monday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Likely available Monday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Green light to play vs. LAL•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Probable for Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Productive in victory Thursday•