Gordon (shoulder) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the 76ers.
Gordon continues to receive probable tags and hasn't missed a game since Dec. 29. The 28-year-old forward has logged at least 30 minutes in each of his last seven appearances.
More News
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Posts modest numbers in big loss•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: On track for Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Registers double-double Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Officially available Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Tagged as probable•