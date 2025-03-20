Gordon (ankle/calf) is listed as probable for Friday's game against Portland.

The club continues to list Gordon on the injury report due to right calf injury management and a sprained left ankle, though he is expected to suit up against the Trail Blazers. The 29-year-old forward will likely draw the start at center once again due to Nikola Jokic (ankle) remaining on the shelf. Gordon has appeared in three of the club's last six outings, averaging 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 three-pointers and 2.3 assists across 32.7 minutes per contest.