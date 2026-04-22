Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Likely to play in Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon (calf) is listed as probable for Thursday's Game 3 against the Timberwolves.
Gordon is dealing with left calf tightness but is still likely to suit up for Game 3 in Minnesota. Through two first-round games, the veteran forward has averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 33.0 minutes per contest.
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