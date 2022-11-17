Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after Wednesday's 106-103 loss to the Knicks that he doesn't expect Gordon (illness) to be available for the team's next game Friday in Dallas, Duvalier Johnson of TheDNVR.com reports.

While Malone said that a final decision hasn't been made on the statuses of Gordon and Nikola Jokic (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) for the first of two games in Dallas this weekend, the Nuggets are proceeding as though neither player will be ready to play while they work through their respective ailments. In Wednesday's game, Jeff Green replaced Gordon in the starting five and finished with 10 points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and two rebounds in 28 minutes.