Gordon (calf) has been upgraded to probable to play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

After missing Monday's win against the Pelicans, Gordon might return to the floor Wednesday in Denver's second straight game against New Orleans. The veteran big man is averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 52.1 percent from the floor.